It’s time for non-password authentication

Scientists have predicted a decade of non-password authentication, which will help solve problems in information security and discourage hackers.
On the last days of 2019, the netizens’ community was stirred up by the appearance of video clips of a famous singer on social networks. Security experts said evildoers obtained the clips by hacking the personal camera.
The person used an easy-to-guess password for the camera and did not change the password regularly.
|Users only need to authenticate with the key in hand, then the key and the server will “talk” with an authentication algorithm to confirm the login. If so, traditional passwords no longer have their role and they can be removed.
In early 2019, a customer in Hanoi complained that VND39 million in his bank account disappeared, though his ATM card was still in his pocket.
Ha An
Cyber security, internet connection ensured during Tet
Vietnam did not suffer from any cyber attacks that caused extensive impact or serious problems during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.
CMC Cyber Security receives VNISA Information Security Awards for 5 consecutive years
CMC Cyber Security (CMC Corporation) was granted the Information Security Awards 2019 by the Vietnam Information Security Association (VNISA) at the Vietnam Information Security Day 2019 held in Hanoi on November 29.
- Equihax: One of the Most Calamitous Breaches of All Time
- Top 20 Platformer Games Of All Time
- Bitcoin: will 2015 be a make-or-break year?
- Establishing identity is a vital, risky and changing business
- Aadhaar is based on unscientific thinking, fallible biometric data
- A decade of hacking: The most notable cyber-security events of the 2010s
- EXPLAINED: What you must know about Cybercrimes prohibition, prevention act
- Escaping the iCloud: Leaving Apple’s Ecosystem Behind
- New attack bypasses HTTPS protection on Macs, Windows, and Linux
- Best cloud storage of 2020 online: free, paid and business options