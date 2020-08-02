Indian Republic Day celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City

Dr. K. Srikar Reddy, Consul General of India, spoke about the historic significance of the day, January 26, 1950, when the Indian Constitution came into force. He mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a five trillion-dollar economy over the next five years and emphasized Vietnam as an important partner in India’s Indo-Pacific Vision.

Dr. Reddy also gave a broad outline of the collaboration between the two countries, covering political engagement, economic and development partnership, defence and security cooperation, energy cooperation, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts. He also highlighted the high-level visits that took place in 2019 including the visit of Vice President of India and meeting of the two Prime Ministers at various multilateral events. In the commercial sector, the Consul General mentioned that over 35 business delegations from India visited Ho Chi Minh City and 14 business delegations from Ho Chi Minh City visited India. Indian business delegations had participated in large numbers at several business exhibitions & shows organised throughout the year. India was also declared as a partner country for some of these exhibitions.

The Consul General congratulated IndiGo and Vietjet Airlines for starting direct flights between the two countries and hoped that this will not only boost mutual tourism but also push economic ties to a higher level.

In his address, Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee congratulated the Consulate General of India for celebrating the 71st Republic Day. He emphasized Vietnam’s appreciation of India’s important role in the region and support for the nation’s ‘Act East’ Policy. He expressed his hope that the two countries would reach the US$15 billion bilateral trade target this year as envisaged by leaders on both sides. He also said that although there have been many events relating to cultural, tourism exchanges and programs for capacity building in management and IT skills for the City’s officials, there was much more potential for increasing bilateral cooperation. He also expressed confidence that Ho Chi Minh City and India will continue promoting the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between both countries.

The celebration of the Indian Republic Day also included performances of Indian classical dances Kuchipudi and Bharatnatyam.

My Phung