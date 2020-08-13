Farmers harvest pepper in Quảng Trị Province. The Ministry of Industry and Trade urges firms to control the quality of exported pepper. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồ Cầu HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade urges firms to control the quality of pepper exported to India and develop solutions to cope with policies affecting the export of pepper from Việt Nam. The warning was issued after the ministry received notification from the Việt Nam Trade Office in India that the Association of Pepper Growers in South India claimed the content of piperine in light black pepper of Việt Nam (HS 09041120) did not meet the quality requirements of the India Directorate General of Foreign Trade. In addition, in an article published in Hindu Business Line, the India Pepper and Spice Trade Association alleged that the piperine content in light black pepper imported from Việt Nam did not meet the minimum level of six per cent. The Spices Board under the India Ministry of Commerce and Industry could evaluate the minimum piperine content in pepper imported from Việt Nam, which might negatively affect the reputation of Vietnamese pepper as well as causing disadvantages for Việt Nam’s export of pepper. Việt Nam’s Ministry of Industry… Read full this story

India might tighten pepper imports from VN, ministry warns have 315 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 13, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.