Hue Festival to be held in April

The Hue Festival is slated to be held in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on April 1-6 and is set to promote Hue and Vietnam’s cultural values.
|
The event will focus on culture, history, and arts.
More than 20 international art troupes from countries such as South Korea, Japan, France, Russia, Cuba and Egypt are expected to attend the festival.
The Giao worshipping ritual for Heaven and Earth is set to be organised at the Nam Giao Esplanade on April 1 when the festival begins. The ritual, to pray for peace, prosperity and favourable weather was among the most important annual events during the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).
The event will also include many other programmes such as an ASEAN Night with colourful national costumes, fashion, and music from regional artists; a music show featuring the work of late musician Trinh Cong Son, an Ao Dai Festival, a culinary festival and an event introducing Vietnam’s history and culture in the 19th century.
A street art programme will be arranged along with kite, science, beer and art festivals, and an International Trade Fair.
Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy many Hue specialities.
More details on the event are available at http://www.huefestival.com/?cat_id=64&id=172. Dtinews
Hue Festival – a chance to explore new Hue: organisers
Hue Festival 2020 will be another chance for tourists to explore Hue – a city full of attractions, said city leaders, who will host the international festival between April 1 and 6 next year.
Over VND21 billion registered to fund Hue Festival 2020
The organising board of the Hue Festival 2020 on December 3 signed a sponsorship deal worth 8 billion VND (345,439 USD) with Carlsberg Vietnam Co., Ltd – the platinum sponsor of the festival.
