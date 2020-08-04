Four new cases of COVID-19 take total to 249

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced four new cases of COVID-19 on April 7, bringing the total cases in the country to 249 as of 18:00 of April 7. The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced four new cases of COVID-19 on April 7, bringing the total cases in the country to 249 as of 18:00 of April 7. Three of the new patients, numbered 246, 248 and 249, returned from abroad, while patient 247 lives in Ho Chi Minh City and had close contact with patients 124 and 151. Patients 246 and 249 are hospitalized at the second branch of the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi. Patients 247 is receiving treatment at the Lung Hospital in the southern province of Dong Nai and patient 248 at the Cu Chi COVID-19 hospital in Ho Chi Minh Among the 249 COVID-19 cases reported so far in Vietnam, 122 patients, or 49 percent of the total, have been given the all-clear. Of the remaining cases, two have tested negative twice, and 32 others have tested negative once. Hanoi maps out scenario to fight COVID-19 at Level 4 Hanoi has mapped out a scenario… Read full this story

