A secondary student studies online at her house in Cầu Giấy District in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Cúc HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Education and Training has announced a draft circular providing three e-learning methods for the new academic year this August due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Under the new circular, three online studying forms will be implemented. In the first form, online learning will be used as a supportive means to traditional face-to-face learning. Teachers will provide documents, study materials, assign tasks, guide and supervise students to self-study in preparation for learning in class. In the second form, online studying will partially replace traditional studying. Students will conduct most studying activities at home and only go to school to practise special skills such as teamwork and debate skills. In the third form, e-learning will completely replace traditional learning. All studying activities will be carried out entirely online. This option will only be applied when students are unable to attend class, such as during the school closures across the country witnessed since February throughout April this year in a bid to curb coronavirus spread. Thái Văn Tài, director of the ministry’s Primary Education Department, said e-learning would help student access education,… Read full this story

Education ministry collects opinions on e-learning for new academic year have 324 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 13, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.