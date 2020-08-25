Diplomatic sector contributes importantly to national construction-defence

Such achievements have affirmed the correctness of Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, and multi-lateralisation of international relations, Minh said. Over the last 75 years, he went on, the diplomatic sector has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the country and contributed significantly to past struggles for national liberation and reunification and the cause of national construction and defence at present, thus helping increase Vietnam’s position in the international arena. At the conference From a country besieged by sanctions, Vietnam has set up stable and long-term relations with 30 strategic partners and comprehensive partners, Minh said, adding that it has become an important part of many regional and global economic links and has signed many important free trade agreements. The diplomat noted that world economic recessions, increasing strategic competition among world powers, challenges to maritime security, in particular complex developments in the East Sea, and arising non-traditional security challenges such as disease, water resources security, and the environment have directly affected Vietnam’s security environment and development. He stressed the importance of diplomacy in ensuring a peaceful and favourable environment for development and protecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The conference was divided into two discussion sessions highlighting the diplomatic sector’s contributions to… Read full this story

