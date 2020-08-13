Nation Danang fines 400 people for social distancing violations By Nhan Tam Thursday, Aug 13, 2020,19:29 (GMT+7) Danang fines 400 people for social distancing violations By Nhan Tam People visit a market in Danang City. They have been mandated to wear facial masks, use disinfectant and get their body temperature checked – PHOTO: NHAN TAM DANANG – Some 400 persons have been fined VND497 million for violating regulations on social distancing in Danang City, with most of the violations related to not wearing face masks and the gathering of more than two persons in public, apart from illegal drug use and gambling. The information was given in a report released on August 12 by the Danang City Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Covid-19. The data was collected from July 27 to August 11, 2020. There was a lot of traffic yesterday, the first day of the second social distancing period in Danang City since Covid-19 reemerged on July 24. Many people still went out in groups to exercise, including to cycle and play soccer or badminton in public areas. Meanwhile, August 12 was also the first day residents were given even- and odd-day market tickets aimed at limiting the number of people… Read full this story

