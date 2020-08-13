Nation Danang fines 400 people for social distancing violations By Nhan Tam Thursday, Aug 13, 2020,19:29 (GMT+7) Danang fines 400 people for social distancing violations By Nhan Tam People visit a market in Danang City. They have been mandated to wear facial masks, use disinfectant and get their body temperature checked – PHOTO: NHAN TAM DANANG – Some 400 persons have been fined VND497 million for violating regulations on social distancing in Danang City, with most of the violations related to not wearing face masks and the gathering of more than two persons in public, apart from illegal drug use and gambling. The information was given in a report released on August 12 by the Danang City Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Covid-19. The data was collected from July 27 to August 11, 2020. There was a lot of traffic yesterday, the first day of the second social distancing period in Danang City since Covid-19 reemerged on July 24. Many people still went out in groups to exercise, including to cycle and play soccer or badminton in public areas. Meanwhile, August 12 was also the first day residents were given even- and odd-day market tickets aimed at limiting the number of people… Read full this story
- 11 N.J. McDonald's locations hit with fines for child labor law violations
- Dutch driver fined £400 for causing head-on crash
- ‘Probably saved a life tonight’ – police seize huge knives as 400 people attend street party in Lower Clapton
- Sawmill fined £400,000 after worker has leg amputated
- Sawmill fined £400,000 after employee has leg amputated by saw blade
- European Court Fined Russia $2Bln for Rights Violations in 20 years
- More than 1,400 people watched the movie “Nothing to Lose”
- When rich people marry other rich people, social and financial inequality gets worse – here's how
- LabouredLAWS: Fix India’s rigid labour laws first, deterrent punishment for violations can follow
- A social media guide for NGOs
Danang fines 400 people for social distancing violations have 307 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 13, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.