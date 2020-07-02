VNPOLY sells 5 tonnes of DTY for producing medilal mask in prevention of nCoV-2019

Understanding the actual situation that acute respiratory infection caused by new strain of corona virus is increasing rapidly, the demand for medical masks also increased sharply and extremely, Vietnam Petrochemical and Fiber Joint Stock Company (VNPOLY) is always ready to accompany with the medical mask manufacturers to produce standards masks, timely meet the needs of people, actively contribute to the prevention and control of infectious disease spread throughout the country.

It is known that the main raw material for producing medical masks is often imported from China by domestic enterprises. Meanwhile, China is banning the export of products, raw materials and machinery for producing masks. Many mask manufacturers have confirmed that material sources for producing masks are scarce and that material in stock is only enough for manufacture in the next 5-7 days. The companies are contacting to import raw materials from India, South Africa, Egypt … Currently, the price of raw materials from these markets is also increasing many times compared to the period before outbreak of disease.

Although there are urgent orders for Korean, Japanese and American customers, VNPOLY still gives top priority to all domestic orders to produce masks to help people prevent diseases. Mr. Dao Van Ngoc – VNPOLY General Director said: “Our company is supplying raw materials to some customers who manufacture medical masks and is always ready to meet all domestic orders using DTY to serve the production of masks. We also apply the best selling price and customer care policy”.

The DTY produced by VNPOLY has been certified with OEKO TEX Standard 100 by Hohenstein, the German Textiles Testing – the world’s most prestigious certificate for the safety of textile materials. The DTY of VNPOLY has conquered fastidious customers with high quality and safety requirements such as those from Korea, Japan, USA…

Thus, medical mask manufacturers are completely assured of the quality and cost when using the DTY of VNPOLY to produce components of safe and standard medical masks.

During the time of increasing pandemic, there are people who have to wear masks for many hours a day, using masks that made from safe materials will create comfort without adverse effect to the health of users and contribute positively to prevention of acute respiratory infections caused by corona virus.

General Director Dao Van Ngoc also added: In order to serve the customer who is the best medical mask manufacturer in this period, VNPOLY leader together with customer care specialists and technicians directly went to the customer’s factory to advise and support in the most effective way. Most recently, a meeting has been held with Tomihu Medical Equipment Trading Joint Stock Company (Tomihu) – A reputable unit in the field of medical equipment supply for many years. Tomihu highly appreciated the cooperation and support from VNPOLY and the unit has just imported 5 tons of DTY from VNPOLY to produce medical masks to serve people and health facilities in prevention of nCov-2019.