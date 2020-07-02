Vietnam’s banks to be very busy in 2020: analysts

The banks will have to complete the transitional period to meet Basel II standards and begin the race for Basel III, and will also have to list shares and compete fiercely in the digital transformation process.

To date, only half of the 35 commercial banks have listed shares on the bourse and can meet Basel II standards. They have to fulfill these works by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, other banks meet Basel II standards, but still have not listed shares, including OCB and Nam A Bank.

Under the national plan, in case joint stock commercial banks cannot merge into healthy credit institutions, or cannot be sold to investors who can meet requirements, cannot undergo the mandatory transfer, or cannot go bankrupt, their operation will be reduced step by step to stop operation.

Under the national plan, in case joint stock commercial banks cannot merge into healthy credit institutions, or cannot be sold to investors who can meet requirements, cannot undergo the mandatory transfer, or cannot go bankrupt, their operation will be reduced step by step to stop operation.

Basel II Share listing Digital transformation

Kim Chi

Military Bank gets nod to increase charter capital to more than $1 billion The State Bank of Viet Nam has approved Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB)’s proposal to increase its charter capital to VND24.42 trillion (US$1.06 billion) from VND23.73 trillion.