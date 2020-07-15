Việt Nam reaffirms support for peace deal in Colombia

A demonstration in Bogotá, Colombia, last year against the arrest of a former rebel, Jesús Santrich, on charges of drug trafficking. — AFP/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — The UN Security Council held an in-person meeting about Colombia on Tuesday during which Việt Nam reaffirmed its support for the implementation of the peace deal in the South American nation. Carlos Ruiz Massieu, special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Colombia and head of the UN Verification Mission in the country, commended relevant parties for their work within the National Reintegration Council and within the tripartite mechanism on the transition to legality. He voiced his belief that the constructive dialogue between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) will soon lead to agreements to continue promoting the realisation of the peace agreement. However, he also expressed concern about the violence and killing of social leaders and former combatants of indigenous and Afro-Colombian origin, urging the government and relevant parties to take measures to ensure security for communities and foster the leadership of female former combatants in social, economic and political reintegration. Massieu also appealed to all concerned to follow the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire to facilitate response to… Read full this story

