Van Hoi lagoon: a sight not to miss

120 km from Hanoi, Van Hoi lagoon (Hien Luong commune, Ha Hoa district, Phu Tho province) is described as a miniature of Ha Long Bay in northern midland area where most of the wilderness is still kept intact.

The immense scenery of water with majestic mountains turns Van Hoi lagoon into a miniature of Ha Long Bay

