Van Hoi lagoon: a sight not to miss

120 km from Hanoi, Van Hoi lagoon (Hien Luong commune, Ha Hoa district, Phu Tho province) is described as a miniature of Ha Long Bay in northern midland area where most of the wilderness is still kept intact.
The immense scenery of water with majestic mountains turns Van Hoi lagoon into a miniature of Ha Long Bay
VNA
Quang Loi lagoon – a must-visit destination in central VN
Located in Quang Loi commune of Quang Dien district in the central province of Thua Thien Hue, Quang Loi lagoon is an ideal destination for visitors when discovering the Tam Giang lagoon system.
Lap An lagoon – a treasure trove in Hue
Lap An Lagoon, also known as An Cu Lagoon, covers a total 800 ha near National Highway 1A passing Lang Co Town, Phu Loc District along the road linking Da Nang and Hue.
