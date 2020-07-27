Small apartments command market attention

In Circular No.21/2019/TT-BXD released in this April, the Ministry of Construction has given permission to developers to build at least 25 per centof the apartment units in their projects with the area of 25-45 square metres. Sky Oasis Ecopark located in Hung Yen province invested by Ecopark Group JSC is offering small scale units to the market According to Le Hoang Chau, chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association (HoREA), this is a good solution to meet the increasing demand for housing and reduce the shortage of affordable units in the market. Almost three million immigrants in Vietnam’s largest city are in need of small apartments. In addition, smaller units will also attract foreign buyers living in Vietnam, Chau said. Small units costing between VND750 million and VND1 billion ($32,600-43,480) are a suitable housing option for this group who require small but high-quality units. These small apartments will also solve the housing needs of people with more modest finances, limit the prevalence of temporary housing, and activate the market by generating good consumption and exciting deals. Before the new regulation was issued, to answer the high demand for small units, Ecopark Group JSC had begun building small… Read full this story

