Singer Trong Tan is one of the nation’s top male vocalists, a leading singer of revolution-themed songs and a lecturer at the VN Academy of Music. The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped him launching a charity fund called Love from Artists to engage more artists nationwide in social works. He talks about the plan. Trong Tan. Why did you launch the charitable fund? Once, my family and I watched the news on TV together and heard about the ‘rice ATM’ in Hanoi. It’s a good idea to dispense rice and hope to needy people. My wife asked me where the rice ATMs are. Then my daughter asked my wife why she wanted to know and if she wanted to go there to get rice for our meals. We smiled and explained that we want to donate rice, actually. My daughter suggested establishing a similar machine. So, that’s how the idea of giving rice to poor people came to my mind. I contacted my close friends who are famous singers in the patriotic music genre, Le Anh Dung, Luong Nguyet Anh, Luong Hai Yen, Dinh Hien Anh and Dang Duong. They encouraged me then we teamed up to buy rice and find needy people to give it to…. Read full this story

Singer spreads love and hope through charitable fund have 332 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at July 5, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.