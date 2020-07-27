Ronaldo powers Juve to ninth straight Serie A title (Marco Bertorello / AFP) Ronaldo opened the scoring deep into first half stoppage time in Turin and then had a hand in Federico Bernardeschi netting the second after 66 minutes. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner missed a late penalty but Maurizio Sarri’s side moved seven points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan to seal a 36th ‘Scudetto’. The title is Sarri’s first and extends a record run which Antonio Conte started with three titles from 2012 and Massimiliano Allegri continued with the following five. Sarri’s team had missed the chance to wrap up the title on Thursday when the ‘Old Lady’ of Italian football fell to a 2-1 defeat at Udinese. But they made no mistake at the Allianz Stadium despite being pushed hard by Claudio Ranieri’s Sampdoria, one of the most in-form teams since the return of Serie A from the three-month coronavirus lockdown. “It is the most beautiful success, even the most difficult because we wanted it and suffered,” said defender Leonardo Bonucci. “We started on a new path with a lot of scepticism around us, we gave everything, despite some slip-ups. “It was a complicated year for everyone in… Read full this story

