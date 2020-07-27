Ronaldo powers Juve to ninth straight Serie A title (Marco Bertorello / AFP) Ronaldo opened the scoring deep into first half stoppage time in Turin and then had a hand in Federico Bernardeschi netting the second after 66 minutes. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner missed a late penalty but Maurizio Sarri’s side moved seven points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan to seal a 36th ‘Scudetto’. The title is Sarri’s first and extends a record run which Antonio Conte started with three titles from 2012 and Massimiliano Allegri continued with the following five. Sarri’s team had missed the chance to wrap up the title on Thursday when the ‘Old Lady’ of Italian football fell to a 2-1 defeat at Udinese. But they made no mistake at the Allianz Stadium despite being pushed hard by Claudio Ranieri’s Sampdoria, one of the most in-form teams since the return of Serie A from the three-month coronavirus lockdown. “It is the most beautiful success, even the most difficult because we wanted it and suffered,” said defender Leonardo Bonucci. “We started on a new path with a lot of scepticism around us, we gave everything, despite some slip-ups. “It was a complicated year for everyone in… Read full this story
- Champs! Royals’ latest amazing rally earns World Series title
- Will Power wins IndyCar series title behind Kanaan
- Power looks for elusive IndyCar title at Fontana
- Will Power closing in on IndyCar title in Sonoma
- Kershaw continues mastery of Rockies, wins ninth straight
- Lundqvist gives up nothing, Rangers win ninth straight at home
- Timberwolves overcome by Thunder, drop ninth straight
- Recap: Jayhawks struggle, lose ninth straight to Sooners
- No. 10 Jayhawks seek ninth straight victory with win at Temple
- Cueto, Royals look to take ninth straight game from spiraling O’s
Ronaldo powers Juve to ninth straight Serie A title have 286 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at July 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.