Pandemic forces firms to restructure

Automation at HCM City’s High Tech Park Training Centre. Digital transformation is important to enterprises to boost post-pandemic recovery. — VNA/VNS Photo An Hiếu HÀ NỘI — The heavy impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the domestic and global economies were requiring firms to reshape their production and business strategies as well as their competition models to increase resilience against external shocks. Economist Cấn Văn Lực said that in the pandemic, investments tended to flow into safe investment channels such as gold which saw prices increase by around 20 per cent in the global market and US Government’s bonds. There was also a wave of merger and acquisition (M&A), Lực said. Other emerging trends were the move to cut costs and jobs, restructuring the supply chains and investment flow shift. “The pandemic was forcing enterprises to rethink the way they work and create impetus for digital transformation. Moreover, consumer psychology and behaviour were changing, requiring firms to reshape their ways of providing products and services,” Lực said. “We must have solutions to cope with the current situation. We must recover as quickly as possible. And we must renovate our business strategy,” he stressed, adding that restructuring was vital to… Read full this story

