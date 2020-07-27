Nation Health Ministry: 420th Covid-19 patient did visit HCMC The Saigon Times Monday, Jul 27, 2020,12:43 (GMT+7) Health Ministry: 420th Covid-19 patient did visit HCMCThe Saigon Times Hospital C Danang in Danang City, where the 420th Covid-19 patient is being treated – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient, the 420th case, had visited many areas including an apartment building in HCMC before she was confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry, which issued an emergency notice on Sunday detailing the travel history of the 71-year-old patient, who was a locally-transmitted case. Between June 21 and July 8, the Danang resident visited her child at an apartment building in HCMC’s District 11. On July 8, she returned to the central city of Danang, where she lives with her husband, son and daughter-in-law. She has another daughter living in the city whom she has not met since her return to Danang from HCMC. Along with her husband, she had also shopped at a Danang wholesale market several days before she showed signs of a fever. On July 12, she started complaining of a fever and chest pain. During that time, she visited her younger sister’s house on September 2 Street… Read full this story

