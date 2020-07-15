Nation HCMC Planning-Architecture Department vice head prosecuted The Saigon Times Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020,12:29 (GMT+7) HCMC Planning-Architecture Department vice head prosecutedThe Saigon Times A combined photo of Phan Truong Son (L) and Tran Quoc Dat – PHOTO: COURTESY OF MINISTRY OF PUBLIC SECURITY HCMC – The investigation department of the Ministry of Public Security has issued a decision to prosecute and temporarily detain Phan Truong Son, deputy director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture, over violations at State-owned company Saigon Agriculture Incorporated (Sagri). Two other persons, including Tran Quoc Dat, vice head of the Housing Development and Real Estate Market Division under the HCMC Department of Construction, and a specialist of the department have also been prosecuted for their alleged involvement in the case, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. The decision came after investigators prosecuted Tran Vinh Tuyen, vice chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, and Tran Trong Tuan, ex-deputy head of the HCMC Party Committee office, former secretary of District 3’s Party Committee and former director of the HCMC Department of Construction, over violations at Sagri. Tuyen and Tuan have also been banned from leaving their residences. They have been accused of violating regulations on the management and use of State assets,… Read full this story

HCMC Planning-Architecture Department vice head prosecuted have 292 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 15, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.