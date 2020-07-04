Hanoi earmarks US$28.2 mln for the poor amid COVID-19

Hanoi will earmark VND650 billion ($28.2 million), the first stage, in support of the poor and other social beneficiaries via the local branch of Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP), amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Illustrative image (Photo: VNA) The municipal authorities asked the VBSP branch to work closely with local administrations, mass organisations and associations to promptly disburse the sum, which is expected to meet about 65 percent of loan demand. Priority will be given to households enjoying debt payment rescheduling and extension, poor and near-poor households, cooperatives and small and medium-sized enterprises, mostly those working in agriculture, food supply, health care and necessities. According to the VBSP, sectors hardest hit by the pandemic include animal farming, small-scale businesses and services, health care and transportation, with total outstanding loans of over 2.3 trillion VND (100 million USD), accounting for 28 percent of the total. Minister: Relief for pandemic-hit groups must be swift A lottery ticket seller (L) is instructed in hand washing before receiving charity gifts Support policies for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic need to be carried out immediately as they are facing a raft of difficulties, according to Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung. At… Read full this story
