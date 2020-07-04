Ha Tinh: Churches host masses despite regulations on COVID-19

Several parishes in Ha Tinh Province held public masses last weekend despite the Government’s ban on large gatherings and travel restrictions to contain COVID-19. People go to Nghĩa Yên Church on Saturday night. — Photo vov.cn The parishes of Nghĩa Yên and Thọ Ninh in Đức Thọ District, Thượng Bình and Làng Truông in Hương Khê District, Tràng Đinh in Can Lộc District and Kẻ Đông in Thạch Hà District held services on Saturday night and Sunday morning attended by hundreds of worshippers. The action triggered social uproar. “I don’t think it is proper to hold a mass at this time. The more people who gather together, the more easily the disease will spread,” Trần Thị Hồng Vinh in Can Lộc District told Vietnam Television. Paul Nguyễn Thái Hợp, the first bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Hà Tĩnh, said they had been discussing solutions that would allow people to pray without large gatherings “Many believers did not fully understand the current situation so they were still going to church as usual,” he said. Hà Tĩnh People’s Committee said on Monday the gatherings severely violated regulations set by the Government in response to COVID-19. Local authorities have asked the Roman Catholic… Read full this story

