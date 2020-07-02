Green credit takes off in Vietnam

National green credit programs will help Vietnam reach its goals in the national green development strategy in a comprehensive way and help drive the economy towards sustainable development.
In September 2012, the Prime Minister signed Decision No 1393 approving the national plan on green development in 2011-2020 with a vision until 2050.
According to the International Financial Corporation (IFC), green credit is provided by commercial banks to the projects that pose little risks to the environment, or projects that aim to protect the environment, projects to help adapt to climate change, use resources effectively, save energy, and contribute to the ecosystem protection.
Mai Thanh
Germany pledges US$235 million in next two years for Vietnam’s green growth
The funding will focus on energy, environment, and vocational training in the next two years.
VN banks now keen on green credit
Green credit is now a trend in the global banking and finance industry and more Vietnamese banks are following suit.
