Grab Ventures Ignite will offer stellar opportunities for 13 lucky startups After the one-week bootcamp, 13 selected startups have access to a 14-week full-programme of professional training and mentorship from C-suite experts, with more than $1 million in investments and in-kind perks from Grab and its programme partners. Through the Grab Ventures Ignite programme, Grab aims to encourage tech entrepreneurship and support the growth of Vietnam’s tech startup ecosystem, as part of its “Grab for Good” development roadmap to create greater social and economic benefits for the country through technology. Vietnam largely returns to normal and is making every effort to get the economy back on track after the COVID-19. Many businesses, including the startup community, are also trying to recover from the challenges and adapt to the new normal. This context makes it the right time for Grab to reinforce its “Grab for Good” long-term commitment to the socio-economic growth in Vietnam by officially kicking off the Grab Ventures Ignite programme. With this kick-off, Grab actively endeavours to support startups in dialling up their agility and adaptability to pivot quickly to post-COVID-19, and as such contribute their parts to the economic recovery of the country. The startups who made it to the final… Read full this story

Grab kicks off Grab Ventures Ignite programme to propel Vietnam’s startup ecosystem have 291 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at July 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.