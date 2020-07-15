Infrastructure of Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park phase 2 is under construction This was emphasized at the second Industrial Real Estate Forum held by the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) in collaboration with the Vietnam Real Estate Association (VNREA) in June in Hanoi. Mr. Vu Tu Thanh, deputy regional managing director and representative of the US-ASEAN Business Council in Vietnam, said that Vietnam was expected to welcome around five to seven major companies in this foreign direct investment (FDI) wave, which would be a remarkable achievement. “The arrival of these top companies will bring more small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in their global supply chains to Vietnam. It is like what we have done with Intel, Samsung, LG, and other giants” he said. It also opens up new occasions for Vietnamese firms to tie up with foreign SMEs which have extensive experience in the supply chain for global companies. Therefore, Vietnamese firms can take this opportunity to receive technology transfer from oversea and improve its management skills. The foreign suppliers will become a new source of tenants for many existing and upcoming industrial parks in Vietnam. According to Economic Zones Management Department under the Ministry of Planning and Investment… Read full this story

Focusing on technology transfer in attracting new wave of FDI capital have 341 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at July 15, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.