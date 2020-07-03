Finance Ministry plans to raise personal income tax threshold

According to Pham Dinh Thi, director of the MOF’s Tax Policy Department, the family circumstance deductions are defined in accordance with the amended PIT (personal income tax) Law.

The Ministry of Finance’s (MOF) plan to raise the taxation threshold to VND11 million from VND9 million and raise the family circumstance deduction for independent family members to VND4.4 million from VND3.6 million has been criticized.

The CPI at the end of 2019 had increased by 23 percent compared with July 1, 2013. The family circumstance deduction level for tax payers, or the new taxation threshold should be VND11 million (VND9 million x 123% = VND11.088 million).

The same calculation method is applied to find the family circumstance deduction for independent family members: VND3.6 million x 123% = VND4.4352 million.

At present, an individual who has monthly income of VND15 million and one independent family member, has to pay VND120,000 in PIT. Once the new regulation is applied, he won’t have to pay PIT.

GDP per capita is $3,000 according to the new calculation method, or VND5.8 million. The taxation threshold should be VND14.5 million to be sure that the deduction is 2.5 times the income.

Thanh Lich

