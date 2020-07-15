Trade Exporters worry as overseas demand for rice slows down The Saigon Times Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020,11:52 (GMT+7) Exporters worry as overseas demand for rice slows downThe Saigon Times Farmers harvest paddy in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu. Many local rice exporters have voiced concerns over the low demand for rice exports – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Many local rice exporters have voiced concerns over the low overseas demand for rice, as they have yet to clinch any new export contract in the past few weeks amid the falling global rice prices. A report from the Ministry of Industry and Trade showed that Vietnam’s rice export value in June plunged over 53% month-on-month to some US$182 million. In the first half of this year, the country exported 3.54 million tons of rice worth US$1.73 billion, up 5.6% in volume and 19% in value compared to the same period in 2019. Do Ha Nam, chairman and general director of Intimex Group, forecast that rice exports during the second half of the year could remain dismal due to the subdued demand. Rice importers stockpiled a large amount of rice in the first few months of the year and may have to work out measures… Read full this story

