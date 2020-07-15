Financial Markets Eximbank in disarray ahead of second shareholder meeting The Saigon Times Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020,12:31 (GMT+7) Eximbank in disarray ahead of second shareholder meetingThe Saigon Times Shareholders attend the 2020 annual shareholder meeting of Eximbank on June 30 in HCMC, which was later postponed as the bank failed to secure the required attendance – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), a majority shareholder of Vietnam Export Import Bank (Eximbank), has requested the bank to convene an extraordinary shareholder meeting for the second time this year before organizing a second 2020 annual shareholder meeting. SMBC, which holds a 15% stake in Eximbank, made the request after the bank announced it would hold the second 2020 annual meeting on July 29. Earlier, the bank had postponed its annual and extraordinary shareholder meetings, both set for June 30, after failing to secure the required attendance. In the request sent to the governor of the State Bank of Vietnam and Eximbank’s board of directors, SMBC stated that Eximbank only announced its plan to convene the second annual meeting on July 29, without mentioning a date for the next extraordinary meeting. As per prevailing regulations of Eximbank, if an extraordinary meeting is canceled, the… Read full this story

Eximbank in disarray ahead of second shareholder meeting have 326 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 15, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.