Compulsory e-health declaration for all passengers entering Vietnam

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airlines to inform all passengers on the requirement to fill in electronic health declaration forms before boarding flights to Vietnam, starting from 6:00 am on March 7.

Officers check health declaration forms of passengers at Cam Ranh airport of Khanh Hoa province

The declaration could be made on the websites http://tokhaiyte.vn or http://suckhoetoandan.vn/khaiyte.

Airports are also requested to work with health authorities to zone off areas for health declarations and examination, as well as notify foreign airlines operating flights from/to Vietnam.

One day earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who also head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, ordered compulsory electronic health declarations for all passengers entering Vietnam starting from 6:00 am on March 7.

Vietnam reported the 17th COVID-19 case on March 6. The 26-year-old female patient, residing in Hanoi, has been quarantined at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

The previous 16 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital./.VNA