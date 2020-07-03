Citi Vietnam advances gender equality and work-life balance

Citi Vietnam recently announced that it would implement a new global parental paid leave policy that is set to benefit more than 850 employees nationwide. The standard paid maternity leave for mothers was extended to 16 weeks, while forms of paid parental leave, including parental leave and adoption leave, was extended to four weeks. Maternity leave applies to all birthing moms. Parental leave covers all non-birthing parents, regardless of gender or how you are building your family, such as adoption or surrogacy. In Vietnam, these changes took effect from 1 January 2020. “At Citi employee welfare is a priority to help our colleagues better manage work and family life and we are confident this improved policy will help us do that,” said Natasha Ansell, Vietnam Citi Country Officer. Citi has long been focused on building a diverse and inclusive company and to making progress at hiring, retaining and promoting women across all levels of the firm. Over half of the bank’s 50,000+ staff in Asia are female with female CEOs in key markets including China, Hong Kong and Vietnam and the bank recently appointed a female as its COO for Asia. Female employees account for 70 percent of Citi Vietnam’s… Read full this story

