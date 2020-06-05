VN tourism supply chain disrupted by Covid-19

In a recent talk, directors of two travel firms, one based in Hoi An and the other in Da Nang, complained that their capital has been ‘buried’ in supply chains since the epidemic outbreak. Nguyen Son Thuy, director of Indochina Unique Tourist, said before the epidemic outbreak, his company left a deposit worth tens of billions of dong to book accommodation and transport services for its tours in 2020. In a recent talk, directors of two travel firms, one based in Hoi An and the other in Da Nang, complained that their capital has been ‘buried’ in supply chains since the epidemic outbreak. “Our cash flow is frozen, partially because partners refuse our proposals to return deposits back to help settle difficulties caused by Covid-19,” he said. Kim Mai Digitally-driven travellers lead Vietnam’s travel re-opening Vietnam’s reopening of its domestic travel sector is expected to be replicated by focusing on Asian markets, according to a survey conducted by C9 Hotelworks and Delivering Asia Communications. Travel firms fear visa policy will discourage foreign travelers Vietnam’s competitiveness in the tourism sector has improved significantly, but many travellers are unhappy about the visa policy.
