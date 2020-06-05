Vietnam’s wartime strategy successfully deployed for COVID-19 battle

Vietnam recently celebrated the National Reunification and victory over a global superpower, but it has also been praised internationally in the past few weeks for initially winning the battle against an invisible enemy – the novel coronavirus. A Vietnamese Government poster to fight COVID-19. Even though the SARS-CoV-2 virus has led to more than 3.5 million infections and 240,000 deaths globally, there have been only 271 confirmed cases (or 2.8 cases per million people) so far in Vietnam, and no deaths reported. According to official figures, the country has recorded no new cases of community transmissions of the coronavirus for 18 days. This is no small feat since Vietnam shares a long border with China, the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic, is a low-income country, and has a huge population of 95 million people. The World Economic Forum, the Financial Times and many others have applauded Vietnam for its low-cost COVID-19 control and prevention model, and the Australian Strategic Policy Institute said “decisive leadership, accurate information and community solidarity” had helped Vietnam to manage the pandemic. So what’s the secret? It was the Government’s call for action: Fighting the epidemic is like fighting the enemy. This is a success story the country has used throughout historic wars to mobilise nationalism. The Government has even dubbed its… Read full this story

