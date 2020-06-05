Story of cay cake in Thai Binh

Thai Binh is commonly known for its immense rolling fields, but a tastier treat it is home to is the bánh cáy, or cáy cakes, made of sticky rice, sugar, gấc (gardenia fruit), sesame seeds, carrots, mandarin peel and lard. The name cáy originates from the cakes’ appearance because they resemble the eggs of the cáy, a small crab found in rivers and rice paddies. The cakes are traditionally served with tea, 68-year-old local woman Nguyen Thi Ut said. Bánh cáy (cáy) cake is must-try in Thai Binh. — Photo pasgo.vn Ut told me a story about the cake’s birthplace, Nguyen Village. During the 1700s Nguyen Thi Tan, the daughter of a Nguyen Dynasty mandarin, was selected by King Le Hien Tong to nurse his son Le Duy Vy, who was later crowned prince. When the prince grew up, he was arrested by a Trinh Lord for trying to consolidate the Le Dynasty’s power. Only Tan was allowed to meet Vy, who said he could not eat the food he was given in prison. Years later Tan retired to her village and handed down the job to her neighbours. When the prince was released and crowned King, he asked Tan’s villagers to offer him the cake every year. And they are still making the cakes today, Ut said. To make a tasty and delicious cáy cake involves a… Read full this story
