SOE managers can receive up to VND70 million in basic wages

The policy under which enterprises’ managers are paid based on the enterprises’ scale and numbers of workers is unreasonable, according to experts.
The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) has set up a trial wage policy for three economic groups and general corporations – VNPT (post and telecommunication), Vietnam Airlines Corporation (VAC) and the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM), under which the managers of the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) can receive up to VND70 million a month in basic wage.
The trial policy is applied to some SOEs, not to private enterprises, so the contribution to the state budget needs to be considered as an important factor.
Thanh Lich
VN to develop large-scale SOEs
The Government has asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment to build a project on developing large-scale State-owned enterprises (SOEs) to promote their role in the country’s socio-economic development.
Ministries ask for permission to change SOE divestment plans
Ministries are working to convince Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to amend divestment plans at some large State-owned enterprises (SOEs).
