Runners overcome challenges amid COVID-19

Nguyen Dat is no stranger to marathons, but the one he just completed was something special. Nguyễn Đạt runs on his building’s rooftop in Đống Đa District, Hà Nội. It took him more than 6hr 22min to complete the ‘race’. Photo courtesy of Nguyễn Đạt With social distancing to beat the COVID-19 pandemic in full effect, Đạt ran the 26.2 miles on the roof of a building in Hà Nội’s Đống Đa District in 6hr 22.11min. Đạt is one of the thousands of runners missing out on their fix due to the pandemic. Speaking with tuoitre.vn Đạt said: “I am a regular participant of super marathons of 100km, so the rooftop marathon was not very tough. The obstacle here was the short distance of the roof which made me feel tired and stuffy. “Moreover, few people walk on this roof so there is a lot of moss here. It was really slippery track and I couldn’t run fast,” said Đạt. He used a small speaker to play an audiobook during the run to fight the boredom of running in circles for more than 6 hours. At about the same time, Dương Nguyễn, an amateur runner, also finished a marathon, this time in front… Read full this story
