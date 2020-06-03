People entering Vietnam from Cambodia have to make medical declarations

All people who enter Vietnam from Cambodia are required to fill in medical declaration forms amid complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Measuring body temperature for people before making entry-exit procedures in Tay Ninh

Speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate the Vietnam Telemedicine Centre for COVID-19 Outbreak Control on March 5, Long stated that besides the Cambodian language, the medical declaration form uses Vietnamese, English, Italian and Korean languages.

Those entering Vietnam are requested to fill in both printing and electronic medical declaration forms, he said, adding that all information then will be updated to disease prevention centres and relevant offices for management.

The deputy minister stressed that in the context that the COVID-19 spreads to more than 80 nations and territories with rapidly increasing infection and fatality cases, Vietnam has raised the disease prevention and combat status to a higher and more drastic level.

The country stays ready for the appearance of new infection cases after 23 days reporting no cases, he added.

So far, there have been 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vietnam and all patients have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals. The country has reported no new cases since February 13./.VNA

World community applauds Vietnam’s COVID-19 prevention The COVID-19 epidemic is spreading rapidly worldwide. Starting in Wuhan, China, last December, 77 countries and territories have reported cases.