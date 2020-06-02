Payment service providers fight for users

It was 2 pm at a fashion shop on Thai Ha street in Hanoi and customers were waiting to make payments with their mobile phones.

An official of the shop said so far that day only one customer had paid in cash, and others had paid through QR Code because there was a promotion for a discount rate of 10 percent.

About 20 percent of customers paid in cash or card, mostly because they had not heard about the promotion program, or did not have e-wallets, or their banks which provided card services were not covered by the program.

The promotion programs, say analysts, show that the available utilities are not good enough to lure customers. Thus, payment platforms have to spend big money on programs to encourage payment through QR code.

