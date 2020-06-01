More ‘big guys’ pour money into Vietnam’s agriculture

Seventeen large investment projects in the agriculture sector with total investment capital of VND20 trillion became operational in 2019.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), six cooperative unions and 1,800 agriculture cooperatives were established in 2019, raising the total number of cooperative unions to 45 and the number of agriculture cooperatives to 15,300 throughout the country.

Notably, Vietnam in 2019 witnessed large economic groups expanding their investment in agriculture, namely TH, Vinamilk, Dong Giao, Nafoods, Dabaco, Masa, Lavifood, Ba Huan and Bien Dong.

Thanh Mai

