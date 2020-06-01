More ‘big guys’ pour money into Vietnam’s agriculture

Seventeen large investment projects in the agriculture sector with total investment capital of VND20 trillion became operational in 2019.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), six cooperative unions and 1,800 agriculture cooperatives were established in 2019, raising the total number of cooperative unions to 45 and the number of agriculture cooperatives to 15,300 throughout the country.
Notably, Vietnam in 2019 witnessed large economic groups expanding their investment in agriculture, namely TH, Vinamilk, Dong Giao, Nafoods, Dabaco, Masa, Lavifood, Ba Huan and Bien Dong.
Thanh Mai
Large livestock firms should control pork prices: Agriculture Minister
Large livestock enterprises should keep pork prices in check despite limited supplies on the domestic market due to African swine fever, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuen Cuong has said.
Vietnam’s agriculture sector surpasses many goals in 2019
The agricultural sector has surpassed many goals in 2019, it was reported at an online conference held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Hanoi on December 23.
