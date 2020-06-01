Historical radio station sketched by Hanoi urban artists

The Bach Mai Radio Broadcast Station is a meaningful construction marking the birth of the radio and television industry in Vietnam.

Hanoi artists are rushing to save the last images of an ancient villa where the first broadcast of the National Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) was carried out as they fear it would be demolished, clearing the ground for the construction of Ring Road 2, Tuoi Tre News Reported.

The house has been depicted through hundreds of sketch art pictures.

Due to its historical values as from here the Declaration of Independence was broadcast on September 7, 1945, the Voice of Vietnam has asked Hanoi People’s Committee to halt the demolition work and find the best alternatives to preserve the villa and continue with building the vital Ring Road.

The Bach Mai Radio Broadcast Station is a meaningful construction marking the birth of the radio and television industry in Vietnam.

The villa is not only an old French building with historical imprints but also an amazing 107-year-old architectural work.

Some sketches of the iconic radio station:

Artist Chu Quoc Binh

The 100-year-old villa still retains the beauty of the flourishing period of French architecture in Vietnam – sketch by Luong Vu Lan Anh.

Sketch by Dinh Van Toan.

Sketch by Nguyen Gia Chieu.

Author: Nguyen Hoang Lam.

Author: Nguyen Thi Minh Ly.

Sketch by Pham Thu Huong.

Sketch by 8-year-old Tat Khanh.

Ha An (Hanoitimes)