Hanoi re-opens relic sites, tourist attractions

Historical relics and tourist attractions in Hanoi re-opened on Thursday after being temporarily closed to prevent the spread of the acute respiratory illness caused by coronavirus.
A part of the Temple of Literature, one of the most famous tourist attractions in Hanoi.
The information was revealed by director of the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports To Van Dong.
During the closures, the city’s historical relics and tourist sites were sterilised.
Management at the sites would continue to distribute face masks for tourists, said Dong.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports sent a letter to district people’s committees asking them to temporarily close all historical relics and tourist attractions.
Now the spraying of sterilising substances at the sites and attractions has been completed.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Monday also sent a letter to provincial and municipal people’s committees to temporarily stop all festivals to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. — VNS
Hanoi suspends activities at relic sites, tourist destinations
Historical and cultural relic sites and tourist destinations in Hanoi will be closed to visitors and cultural activities at those sites suspended as part of the capital city’s preventive measures against the threat of nCoV.
Coronavirus stuffs up coach Park Hang-seo’s plans
Head coach Park Hang-seo will have some hard decisions to make ahead of the national team’s next World Cup qualifier against Malaysia due to the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.
