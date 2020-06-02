Hanoi re-opens relic sites, tourist attractions

Historical relics and tourist attractions in Hanoi re-opened on Thursday after being temporarily closed to prevent the spread of the acute respiratory illness caused by coronavirus.

A part of the Temple of Literature, one of the most famous tourist attractions in Hanoi.

The information was revealed by director of the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports To Van Dong.

During the closures, the city’s historical relics and tourist sites were sterilised.

Management at the sites would continue to distribute face masks for tourists, said Dong.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports sent a letter to district people’s committees asking them to temporarily close all historical relics and tourist attractions.

Now the spraying of sterilising substances at the sites and attractions has been completed.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Monday also sent a letter to provincial and municipal people’s committees to temporarily stop all festivals to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. — VNS

