Five places in Hanoi you can order cream cheese garlic bread while social distancing

Is your favourite coffee shop closed? The restaurant you love to eat at shut right now? Don’t worry too much, we have option for you. The latest food trend sweeping Hà Nội is cream cheese garlic bread with butter. Tried it? You should. Here is a list of places that deliver this South Korean tasty treat. 1.Kitchen La Fleur A cream cheese garlic bread at Kitchen La Fleur. Photo: Kitchen La Fleur Facebook page The homemade buns are quite large and bursting with cream cheese filling. Granted they are a little more pricey than other places, but you won’t be complaining after your first bite! But if you want to make sure to snag your bun, book ahead. They are very popular. Kitchen La Fleur has two shipping shifts per day at 2pm and 5.30pm and closes on Sunday. Price: VNĐ100,000 (US$4.4) per bun. 2.Phương Min-5 Hàng Mắm Phương Min offers a combo of 3 mini buns. Photo: Hoàng Mai Phương Facebook page The owner of the online cake bakery is a young woman famous for Vietnamese savoury salted egg sponge or (bông lan trứng muối). The shop offers two options – large buns and a combo of three small… Read full this story
