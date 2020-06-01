Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on January 6-12

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES
Hung Yen- Ballet Swan Lake to be staged on Swan Lake in Ecopark
7pm, Jan 11,
Ecopark Urban Area, Hung Yen Province
Hanoi-Rock Symphony at Hanoi Opera House
Jan 9 & 10, 8 pm,
Hanoi- Happiness Concert
Jan 8, 8 pm,
Hanoi-Comedy Show “A Little Laugh for Year of the Rat”
Jan 11, 8.30 pm,
Tickets: VND 150,000 – VND 200,000.
Hanoi-A O Show by Lune Production
Jan 9, 6:00 pm and 8:30 pm,
_______________________________________________________________________________________
EXHIBITION
Hanoi-Art exhibition: “Ờ”
Hanoi – “Untitled Fictions in the Age After Divinity”
Manzi Art Space, 2 Hang Bun alley, Ba Dinh district
Hanoi-Exhibition “The Foliage 3”
Dec 20, 2019 – Feb 23, 2020 (Tuesday – Sunday), 10 am – 8 pm
Hanoi-Exhibition “Light” by Nguyen Tan Cuong
Dec 20, 2019 – Jan 20, 2020
Hanoi-Exhibition “Singing to the Choir?” & “Silent Intimacy”
The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di street, Thao Dien ward, District 2
Hanoigrapevines/Dtinews
