Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on January 6-12

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Hung Yen- Ballet Swan Lake to be staged on Swan Lake in Ecopark

7pm, Jan 11,

Ecopark Urban Area, Hung Yen Province

Hanoi-Rock Symphony at Hanoi Opera House

Jan 9 & 10, 8 pm,

Hanoi- Happiness Concert

Jan 8, 8 pm,

Hanoi-Comedy Show “A Little Laugh for Year of the Rat”

Jan 11, 8.30 pm,

Tickets: VND 150,000 – VND 200,000.

Hanoi-A O Show by Lune Production

Jan 9, 6:00 pm and 8:30 pm,

_______________________________________________________________________________________

EXHIBITION

Hanoi-Art exhibition: “Ờ”

Hanoi – “Untitled Fictions in the Age After Divinity”

Manzi Art Space, 2 Hang Bun alley, Ba Dinh district

Hanoi-Exhibition “The Foliage 3”

Dec 20, 2019 – Feb 23, 2020 (Tuesday – Sunday), 10 am – 8 pm

Hanoi-Exhibition “Light” by Nguyen Tan Cuong

Dec 20, 2019 – Jan 20, 2020

Hanoi-Exhibition “Singing to the Choir?” & “Silent Intimacy”

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, 15 Nguyen U Di street, Thao Dien ward, District 2

Hanoigrapevines/Dtinews