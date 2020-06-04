Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown

Funke Akindele recently appeared in a public health video to raise awareness about coronavirus. Prominent Nigerian actress Funke Akindele has been widely criticised for holding a party during the lockdown imposed to tackle coronavirus. The party in her Lagos mansion was held to celebrate the birthday of her husband, producer JJC Skillz. Akindele has appeared in a Nigeria Centre for Disease Control video to raise awareness about coronavirus. She has defended the party, saying that everyone who was there had been living in her house for two weeks. However, her tweet has since been deleted. Under the lockdown, all gatherings of more than 25 people have been banned in Lagos, Nigeria’s biggest city, which has an estimated population of about 20 million people. It is not clear from the video, posted online by JJC Skillz, whether the party exceeded that limit – but it has nevertheless been widely condemned for setting the wrong example. Those seen in the video include singer Naira Marley and actress Eniola Badmus, and some Nigerians have questioned whether they have been living with Akindele and her husband. Akindele is one of Nigeria’s best-known actresses and came to prominence for her series Jenifa’s Diary, broadcast on… Read full this story
- Few Great Places to Host the Birthday Party This Summer
- Birthday Parties For Children - Awesome Hands on Learning Experience
- Movie Star Party
- Princess Party Ideas For a Magical Fairytale Theme
- Exciting Nigerian Activities
- Congestion at Nigerian Sea Ports
- MEN Be Careful of Scams Made by Nigerian Women!
- 500 more men and boys are freed from a THIRD Nigerian Islamic school where they were chained up, molested and beaten amid fears thousands of children are being held at other sites
- Kate Winslet looks chic in a grey check coat as she steps out in Philadelphia amid shooting upcoming TV show Mare Of Easttown
- Gina Rodriguez uses N-word during scripted sketch in unearthed video... amid scandal over THAT Fugees clip
Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown have 326 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at June 4, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.