Youths donate blood in Gia Lai province

Under the theme “Donating blood to save lives – a good deed,” the event aims to mobilize local youths’ contributions to the community’s health. At the event 150 youths from Duc Co district and 250 employees of Company 72 have registered to donate their blood. As a result, the organizers collected 250 units of blood to add to the blood bank of the Gia Lai Provincial General Hospital. Speaking at the event, Colonel Phan Van Phu, Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of Company 72, highly valued the good collaboration among relevant units and praised the participants’ good deeds. Translated by Trung Thanh

