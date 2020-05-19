Yellow floating rice fields await tourists this week

NINH BÌNH — Authorities in the northern province of Ninh Bình are hosting an annual tourism week themed Yellow in Tam Cốc – Tràng An between May 16 and 22 as the rice season approaches. Yellow season along the Ngô Đổng River, a magnificent scene. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức NINH BÌNH — The week coincides with the rice fields along the Ngô Đồng River, dotted between karst mountains inside the Tam Cốc Tourism Complex, turning yellow, offering a magnificent view to tourists. The week is part of the National Tourism Year 2020 being hosted by Ninh Bình. According to Bùi Thành Đông, director of Ninh Bình’s Tourism Department, the event was being organised at a suitable scale to accommodate tourists while preventing COVID-19. “We have focused on promotions this season,” he said. “A special photography tour will be held for tourists and photographers.” The week will also kick-off tourism activities in the locality after the pandemic to confirm Ninh Bình as a safe, friendly destination that warmly welcomes visitors, he said. The rice has been planted by hundreds of locals in Ninh Hải Commune and is on the verge of ripening. “This is the most impressive moment of local nature for tourists, especially photographers,” professional photographer Thống Nhất said. “Photos of yellow rice… Read full this story

