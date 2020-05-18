Woman passionately helps those in need

Chử Thị Xuyến enthusiastically supports the poor. — Photo vietnamnet.vn HÀ NỘI — After working for the Women’s Association for more than two decades, Chử Thị Xuyến is respected and trusted by local leaders. She may be nearly 70-years-old, but Xuyến is as active as someone half her age. Xuyến works for the Trung Văn Ward Women’s Association in Nam Từ Liêm District in Hà Nội. During her time she has earned the nickname the ‘beggar’ because no matter where she goes or who she meets, she is constantly asking for donations to help the poor. And when the cash doesn’t come in, she will dig deep into her own pockets to buy gifts for poor households in the ward. “I used to be very poor so I understand their circumstances,” said Xuyến. “Now I have enough to live on, so I am happy to help others.” Right now, she is concentrating her efforts on two particular households in desperate need. One family lives in Thanh Trì District in Hà Nội. The wife has six children with the seventh child on the way. They raise pigs for a living but are finding things very hard. Xuyến’s relationship with the family… Read full this story

