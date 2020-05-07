The stream where the bodies are found
Local authorities in Hung Son Commune, Kim Boi District announced on the morning of May 7 that they have found the bodies of a local woman and her three daughters in a local stream.
The 24-year-old woman has been identified and her three daughters are six, four years old, and five months old.
According to a report from the authorities, they were informed about the woman and her children jumping into the Khoang De Stream at 8 pm on May 6 but when the rescue team found them, they were all already dead.
The stream is about three metres deep and one kilometres away from their house, the report said.
It is suspected that the woman had held her children and jumped into the stream.
Local authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.
- Grizzlies' Marc Gasol helps save migrant woman from drowning
- Amy Donaldson: Nearly fatal car accident reveals how one woman's friends are more than running companions
- Live stream: Franklin begins journey to cemetery
- Four children whose brothers aged 13 and 14 died in 'poison incident' are now being cared for by social services - as neighbours say their mother had told friends they were sick hours before horror
- Meet Yassie Safai the woman ‘at the centre’ of the split between Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky
- Roswell Elections Guide 2019: Candidates Focused On Development
- All the Incredible New Comic Series to Cozy Up With This Fall
- ‘I want him dead’: Hitman hired to kill Cherica Adams will never forgive Carruth
- Is This Road Rage, Third-Wave Feminism, Or Karma?
- ‘Translucent Freak’ takes Black Lightning out of the frying pan and into the fire (Recap)
- The Latest: North Carolina governor visits hard-hit New Bern
- Fame And Fantasy In The Heavyweight Battle Of The Atlantic
Woman and three children drown in Hoa Binh stream have 313 words, post on dtinews.vn at May 7, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.