Other News Webinar on financial management during Covid-19 to take place this week The Saigon Times Monday, May 4, 2020,18:20 (GMT+7) Webinar on financial management during Covid-19 to take place this weekThe Saigon Times A poster for the third session of a webinar series titled “Overcome the coronavirus pandemic with businesses,” which will take place at 10:30 a.m. on May 8 and focus on financial management measures for enterprises affected by the coronavirus outbreak HCMC – The Saigon Times Group has announced the third session of a webinar series titled “Overcome the coronavirus pandemic with businesses,” which will take place at 10:30 a.m. on May 8, focusing on financial management measures for enterprises affected by the coronavirus outbreak. As Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has been sending shock waves across the world, many firms are struggling to operate their businesses and manage their finances. The launch of the third session is expected to help enterprise owners cope with financial issues to survive the pandemic and revitalize their business growth when the pandemic eases. Most of the session is devoted to discussions on financial sources available during the epidemic and on measures to effectively control cash flow and make use of the… Read full this story

