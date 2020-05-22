Vietnam Economy Weak growth outlook to spur further monetary easing in Vietnam: Fitch Solutions By Gia Phong Friday, May 22, 2020,07:16 (GMT+7) Weak growth outlook to spur further monetary easing in Vietnam: Fitch Solutions By Gia Phong Clients conduct transactions at a Vietnam Export-Import Commercial Bank office. Fitch Solutions expects more monetary easing measures to appear in Vietnam amid the benign global economic backdrop – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Given the weak economic outlook in Vietnam, Fitch Solutions expects further easing measures to be applied over the rest of 2020 as the country is still targeting real gross domestic product (GDP) growth above 5%. The international rating agency said in a recent statement that the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) cut its benchmark interest rates on May 12, taking the refinancing rate to 4.5% from 5%, the discount rate to 3% from 3.5% and the overnight interbank lending rate to 5.5% from 6%. “In light of the weak economic outlook, we see scope for further monetary easing both in benchmark rate cuts and other macroprudential measures,” stated the agency. Therefore, Fitch Solutions expected cuts of another 50 basis points to the benchmark rates, which would take the refinancing rate to 4% and the discount… Read full this story

