Other News WB proposes three ways to accelerate egovernment reforms The Saigon Times Wednesday, May 20, 2020,15:41 (GMT+7) WB proposes three ways to accelerate egovernment reformsThe Saigon Times World Bank Country Director for Vietnam Ousmane Dione speaks at the conference – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – World Bank Country Director for Vietnam Ousmane Dione proposed three ways for the business community and the Government to boost egovernment and digitalization at a conference in Hanoi on May 19, according to the Government’s news site. Addressing the conference on “Introduction of the national public service portal and benefits for enterprises,” Dione said the Covid-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented disruptions to socioeconomic development in Vietnam and around the world. He spoke highly of Vietnam’s success in containing the pandemic and stressed that besides effective public health measures, the country’s digitalization of public services has contributed significantly to fighting Covid-19. When social distancing measures were applied, thanks to the national public service portal, the citizens and civil servants were able to access and provide essential public services remotely, ensuring safety for both the users and providers. Dione proposed three measures for the Vietnamese Government and business community to deepen the impact of the ongoing egovernment and digitalization reforms and… Read full this story

