Stock Market VN-Index rises to over 860 points The Saigon Times Thursday, May 21, 2020,18:15 (GMT+7) VN-Index rises to over 860 pointsThe Saigon Times A man watches stock information at a stock securities firm in HCMC. The VN-Index increased to over 860 points on May 21 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Domestic stocks came under pressure from a correction in early trade today, May 21, but strong demand during the day helped boost the benchmark VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange. Though the number of rising stocks was a tad higher than that of losing stocks at 176 to 172, the main index added 1.15% at 862.73, marking its fourth winning session in a row. However, stock trading declined as volume and value dipped 24% and 22% from the day earlier at 329.9 million shares and nearly VND5.4 trillion, respectively. For the VN30 basket, retailer VRE and construction firm CTD were the only two losers, while 24 others advanced. Lenders HDB and EIB went up to the ceiling prices of VND25,050 and VND17,400, with matching volume of 1.1 million shares and 960,000 shares, respectively. Among blue chips, construction firm ROS saw wild fluctuations before closing at the reference price of VND3,620. ROS led… Read full this story

VN-Index rises to over 860 points have 259 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 21, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.