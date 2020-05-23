Trade Visa study finds cash usage dropping in Vietnam By Le Hoang Saturday, May 23, 2020,15:27 (GMT+7) Visa study finds cash usage dropping in VietnamBy Le Hoang A customer uses a card to pay for the item delivered to her by a shipper – PHOTO: VISA HCMC – A new study commissioned by Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, has found Vietnamese consumers are using less cash and more digital payment methods, including new payment technologies, such as contactless cards and mobile payments, as well as mobile eCommerce payments. The Visa Consumer Payment Attitudes study found 74% of consumers in Vietnam expect to increase cashless payments in the next 12 months. Of those carrying less cash, the main reason for doing so is that more businesses are offering cashless payment options. These trends are reinforced by figures from VisaNet, the company’s payment processing network, which lists the value of purchases made by Vietnamese consumers on their Visa credit and debit cards increased 39% year-on-year, while the number of transactions grew by 54 percent over the same period. One of the key new technologies that the study looked at was contactless payments, in which a user simply taps their card, phone, or wearable device… Read full this story
- Study finds 9.2% drop in annual rate of opioid-overdose deaths from November 2017 to March 2018 in Ky., nearly 3% in U.S.
- Study finds 'radical underrepresentation' for women in film
- Major Study Finds ‘Some Evidence’ of Link Between Cellphone Radiation and Brain Cancer
- AAA Study Finds Infotainment Systems Dangerously Distracting
- Snapchat Study Finds it Has the Happiest Social Media Users
- More pregnant women are using meth and opioids, study finds
- Shocking New Study Finds People Remember Uggos, Forget ‘Pretty’ People
- Study Finds Racial, Gender Disparities in Helmet Use Among Kids
- Coffee is the opposite of weed in your body, study finds
- Study Finds One-Tenth of Adults Believe Coffee Causes Cancer
Visa study finds cash usage dropping in Vietnam have 313 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.